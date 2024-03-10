Paul Mullin sends motivational message to Wrexham squad after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side boost League Two promotion chances with stunning comeback victory over Morecambe
Paul Mullin shared a motivational message for his colleagues after guiding Wrexham to a comeback win over Morecambe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mullin's motivational message for colleagues
- Scored in Wrexham's win over Morecambe
- Wrexham pushing for League One promotion