What has happened to Paul Mullin? From Deadpool star to EFL Trophy penalty pain - Wrexham's iconic striker faces missing out on League One promotion push after season to forget

The 30-year-old striker has played a pivotal role in the Welsh club climbing the ladder of English football - but his future is now in doubt

There are few more compelling stories in football right now than Wrexham's rapid rise to prominence since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 - which is why the documentary spawned by the takeover has proven such a smash hit with audiences all across the world.

Paul Mullin has quite literally been one of the stars of the show, with the striker becoming an icon at The Racecourse Ground - and beyond - by helping the Welsh club go from the National League to League One with 100 goals in just 133 games in his first three seasons at the club. He even made a cameo appearance in Reynold's hugely successful 'Deadpool & Wolverine' superhero movie released last summer!

However, while Wrexham are presently in contention to achieve a third consecutive promotion, their long-time leading man has been reduced to a bit-part role during their current campaign. Consequently, there's now a very real possibility that if the Red Dragons do reach the Championship next season, they won't take Mullin with them.