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A brutal two minutes for Barcelona! Pau Cubarsi sent off as VAR intervenes to overturn yellow card before Julian Alvarez strikes for Atletico Madrid
VAR punishes Cubarsí
The complexion of the tie shifted dramatically in the 43rd minute. Following a turnover in the opposition half, Atletico Madrid launched a clinical counter-attack. Julián Alvarez threaded a perfect pass into the path of Giuliano Simeone, and in a desperate bid to recover his position, Cubarsi brought down the Argentine forward near the edge of the area.
While referee Istvan Kovacs initially brandished a yellow card, the VِِAR room intervened, advising the Romanian official to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. After consulting the replays, Kovacs overturned his decision and issued a straight red card, deeming Cubarsí the last man and leaving Hansi Flick’s side a man down just before the interval.
Alvarez silences the Camp Nou
The punishment for the hosts did not end with the dismissal of the young centre-back. Alvarez, who had already threatened earlier in the match, stepped up to take the resulting free-kick. The Argentine demonstrated exactly why he is considered one of the continent’s premier finishers with a world-class execution.
The Atletico attacker struck the ball with surgical precision, curling it over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Joan Garcia with no chance despite a full-stretch dive. It was a double blow for a Barca side that had played the more expansive football but lacked clinical efficiency in both boxes.
In the second half, Alexander Sorloth scored to double Atletico's lead, putting them fully in control of the clash.
Sterile dominance for Flick’s men
Before the storm, Barcelona had been the undisputed protagonists. Marcus Rashford was hyperactive on the left flank, forcing Musso into several impressive saves. The home crowd briefly celebrated a goal from the Englishman following a Lamine Yamal assist, but it was chalked off for a marginal offside against the young number 10.
Yamal himself showcased flashes of world-class talent, dancing past three defenders in the 32nd minute, only to see his goalbound effort heroically blocked by Robin Le Normand. While Flick's team played with fluidity, Robert Lewandowski’s lack of sharpness and imprecise crossing allowed Atlético to remain in the hunt until their golden opportunity arrived.
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Simeone seizes the moment
Atletico displayed their trademark resilience. Despite being starved of possession for much of the first half, their defensive solidity paid dividends. Diego Simeone was forced into an early tactical adjustment when David Hancko suffered an injury, replaced by Marc Pubill after 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the Rojiblancos maintained their shape and waited for the perfect moment to strike before doubling their lead later in the game.
With a 2-0 aggregate lead, Simeone will feel confident his side can see out the tie, though Barca will feel that with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, they can not be ruled out just yet.