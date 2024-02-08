‘The MVP is going to win the game, Mr Patrick Mahomes!’ - Liverpool stars make Super Bowl predictions ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers locking horns in Las Vegas

Chris Burton
Liverpool Kanas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2024Getty/GOAL
LiverpoolPremier LeagueTrent Alexander-ArnoldDarwin NunezVirgil van Dijk

Liverpool stars have been making their Super Bowl predictions ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers locking horns in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Eyes of the world descending on Nevada
  • Kelce & McCaffrey among the stars on show
  • Plenty of interest within Premier League circles

Editors' Picks