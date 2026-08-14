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'He trusts Patrick Kluivert blindly' - Xavi told to hire Barcelona legend as his new Netherlands assistant
Xavi's ideal assistant manager identified
De Boer has publicly urged the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to appoint Kluivert as assistant manager to new head coach Xavi. The Spanish tactician was officially unveiled as the successor to Ronald Koeman on Wednesday. Xavi becomes the first foreign manager to take charge of the Netherlands national team since Ernst Happel.
As he prepares for the high-pressure role, the search is currently under way to finalise his backroom staff. De Boer believes that Kluivert, who previously worked as an assistant under Louis van Gaal, is the perfect candidate to help the Spaniard adapt to his new surroundings.
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A strong bond forged at Barcelona
Xavi and Kluivert spent several years playing together at Barcelona, forging a strong relationship on and off the pitch. De Boer insists that this pre-existing bond is exactly what the new manager needs as he steps into international management.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, De Boer explained: "Xavi and Patrick are not only former teammates, but also good friends. Xavi needs someone on his staff whom he can trust completely, and he trusts Patrick blindly.
"Kluivert speaks Dutch and Spanish, in addition to English and French, has already served as an assistant national team coach under Louis van Gaal, and knows Dutch football well. All of that will ultimately help Xavi."
Diversity and essential communication skills
Beyond their personal friendship, Kluivert’s linguistic abilities would be highly valuable in the dugout. He is fluent in English, French, Dutch and Spanish, allowing him to effectively bridge any potential communication gaps within the dressing room. De Boer also highlighted how Kluivert's background could positively impact the squad's dynamic. However, he stressed that trust remains the primary factor for the potential appointment.
"I think the fact that Patrick’s arrival is good for diversity, because the Dutch national team consists of many players of Surinamese and Antillean descent, is a nice added benefit, but it is not the most important thing," he added. "The most important thing is that he is someone Xavi can trust."
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Finalising the new coaching setup
While Xavi begins his tenure, the Dutch federation has already confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooij and Patrick Lodewijks will be retained on the coaching staff. Adding Kluivert would complete a star-studded backroom team for the Oranje.
The Spanish head coach will now work closely with the hierarchy in the coming days to finalise his technical staff before preparing for his first set of international fixtures.
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