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Patrice Evra names THE one player Man Utd should go all out to sign in summer transfer window
Osimhen has been linked with several Premier League clubs
Despite the intense speculation suggesting that Osimhen has registered on recruitment radars from Merseyside to west London, no deal has ever been done. Instead, the 27-year-old frontman has been left showcasing his considerable talent in France and Italy.
Serie A title glory was savoured at Napoli, before sealing a switch to Istanbul on the back of a productive loan spell. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained there, with 59 goals being recorded for Gala through 74 appearances.
He remains a performer at the peak of his powers and one that would likely embrace the challenge of enhancing his reputation in England. Could he end up at Old Trafford or has Benjamin Sesko ticked the No.9 box for United on the back of his £74 million ($100m) move in 2025 and subsequent 12-goal debut campaign?
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Why Evra wants to see prolific striker Osimhen at Old Trafford
Asked to pick out one player that he would like to see the Red Devils snap up in the next window, legendary former full-back Evra - speaking in association with Stake - told GOAL: “Osimhen. I have all due respect for Galatasaray, the love he gets there and what the player is like.
“Man United need a proper striker, and I have so much respect for the strikers at Man United, sometimes [Bryan] Mbuemo. But, back in the day, we had four amazing strikers, and if you want to play every competition, you need more strikers.
“Of course, you need some defenders, like an extra left back, because you could have an injury and a right-back. Of course, Casemiro is leaving, so you need to replace those players. To name one player, I say Osimhen because I know these guys can make the difference.”
Red Devils told Nigerian star could be 'transformational'
Evra is not the first to nudge United in the direction of Osimhen. Ex-Red Devils frontman Louis Saha - who knows what it takes to the lead the line at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ - has previously said: “I really like Victor Osimhen. He's definitely got the character, he's got the quality. He’s also got good European pedigree: he was a success in France, he was a champion in Italy with Napoli and he’s gone to Turkey with Galatasaray and been brilliant, a move that he probably didn't want, let's be honest.
“He’s scored goals at every level. He’s got Champions League experience, and further more, he’s got the type of personality and charisma that this United squad could really benefit from.
“I think he would be a transformational signing for Manchester United. If you think about the pressure that he was under at Napoli, firing the club to its first title in 33 years, then he’s the perfect man to lead the line for Manchester United. I think he would have a huge impact at United. I would love to see the club hierarchy move for him, I think he is exactly what we need.”
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Will Man Utd bring in attacking competition for Sesko?
Rio Ferdinand is another that wanted to see United swoop for Osimhen before his “peanuts” switch to Galatasaray for £64m ($86m) in 2025. That advice has not been heeded, with alternative options being pursued.
Sesko has grown into his role as the Red Devils’ leading marksman, but Champions League football is back on the agenda for 2026-27 and Michael Carrick - fresh from signing a permanent contract as head coach - will be aware that further firepower is required in order to be competitive on multiple fronts.