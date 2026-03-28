One of the biggest 'what ifs' in recent football history.

Alexandre Pato, who arrived at Milan aged just 18, seemed destined to write some of the most significant chapters in our favourite sport, but ultimately his career was marred by numerous injuries that held him back, limited him and, in the end, never allowed him to truly reach his full potential.

At Milan, however, he left fond memories for the Rossoneri fans, memories that the former Brazilian number 7 himself wanted to relive in an interview with colleagues at The Athletic: “In the dressing room, to my right, there’s Paolo Maldini. Then, opposite me, I see Kaká and Ronaldo. It was a team of legends. Ancelotti told everyone to stand up when I came in. Every player came over to greet me. I thought: ‘Wow, that’s respect’. You can be the best player in the world, but you have to stay humble. You have to have respect for others.”