'You wanna give me Burnley if I beat you?' - Pat McAfee challenges Clarets chief JJ Watt to cheeky TST wager ahead of summer tournament

GettyRitabrata Banerjee'You wanna give me Burnley if I beat you?' - Pat McAfee challenges Clarets chief JJ Watt to cheeky TST wager ahead of summer tournamentBurnleyPremier LeagueFormer NFL players Pat McAfee and JJ Watt wagered a bet ahead of their teams' clash at The Soccer Tournament this summer.McAfee demands Burnley ownership from WattChallenged Premier League side in a faceoff at TSTMcAfee to field his team CONCAFA soccer club