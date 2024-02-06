‘Part of my DNA now’ - Ryan Reynolds opens up on life as Wrexham co-owner with Rob McElhenney but admits to experiencing ‘all kinds of weird and unexpected horrors’ since taking over

‘Part of my DNA now’ - Ryan Reynolds opens up on life as Wrexham co-owner with Rob McElhenney but admits to experiencing ‘all kinds of weird and unexpected horrors’ since taking overChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoRyan Reynolds considers Wrexham to be “part of my DNA now”, but admits to experiencing “weird and unexpected horrors” alongside Rob McElhenney.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHollywood stars arrived in spring of 2021Are passionately committed to the causeEmbraced by community in North Wales