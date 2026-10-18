34-year Ligue 1 record shattered! Four penalties scored in sensational seven-goal thriller as Paris FC stun Rennes

The man at the heart of the drama was Esteban Lepaul, who produced a clinical individual display despite being on the losing side. The Rennes forward demonstrated nerves of steel by successfully dispatching three separate penalties in the 30th, 74th, and 87th minutes.

Despite the proficiency of Lepaul from twelve yards, Paris FC refused to be intimidated by the visitors' scoring bursts. The home side initially took control through Maxime Lopez, who found the back of the net twice, including a vital goal deep into first-half stoppage time. The Parisians showed significant attacking flair throughout the contest, proving that they are more than capable of competing with the traditional heavyweights of the league following their recent ascent to the upper echelons of the table.