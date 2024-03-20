Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad: Which Albirroja players are going to the USA?

Paraguay competed in four straight World Cups between 1998 and 2010 and reached the Copa America final in 2011. It was a great era for the two-time continental champs.
A Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan-inspired Uruguay eventually ran out 3-0 victors in the 2011 showpiece, and La Albirroja have endured a tough time of things since then.
They have yet to return to the World Cup in three tries, and one win in six sums up a worrying start to the qualification for the recently expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup.
They only lost on penalties in the quarterfinals of the last two Copas, to Brazil in 2019 and Peru in 2021. Given they are pitted in a tricky Group D alongside Colombia, Brazil, and either Costa Rica or Honduras, reaching the knockout stages again would be deemed a success this time around.
A 23-player squad will be tabbed by Paraguay head coach Daniel Garnero to participate in the 2024 Copa America.
GOAL takes a look at the predicted Paraguay squad for this summer's Copa America, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.