VIDEO: Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian hits Cole Palmer's 'cold' celebration as he scores after finally sealing Chelsea transfer - with Blues star reacting on social media and Neymar lauding his performance ChelseaCole PalmerPalmeiras vs JuventudePalmeirasJuventudeSerie ANeymar

Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian hit future team-mate Cole Palmer's 'cold' celebration after scoring for Palmeiras, with his transfer finally sealed.