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'Every year there will be several' - Palmeiras chief hails academy after €40m Allan sale to Man City
Midfielder seals Etihad switch
Palmeiras have agreed to sell Allan to City in an overall package worth €40m (£34m/$47m) ahead of the transfer deadline. Before kick-off in Wednesday's Copa do Brasil tie against Santos, the 22-year-old was presented with a commemorative plaque on the pitch at Nubank Parque. Club president Leila Pereira and academy coordinator Sampaio handed over the award to warm applause from the home support.
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Collective effort fuels success
Sampaio highlighted that moving another homegrown prospect to a European giant stems from seamless collaboration between the scouting department, the board, and the senior coaching staff.
Reflecting on the playmaker's departure, Sampaio told ESPN Brazil: "It is a collective effort at Palmeiras. We develop the athlete, we scout the athlete, but it is the senior setup that truly showcases them, which is largely down to [head coach] Abel [Ferreira] and his coaching staff, while the credit for the negotiations goes to the board. It is a loss for the team, of course, but it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up, both for the player and for the club, so it is a mutual joy."
Academy promises continuous talent
The Verdao have established themselves as one of South America's premier talent factories in recent seasons, driven by sustained investment across their youth ranks. Looking ahead at the club's emerging pipeline, the academy chief added: "Palmeiras have academy talent for at least 10 years. It's easy to talk about the generational talents, but Allan developed well and is now leaving at 22.
"The academy is a school, and the more foundation we provide, the better. He is ready and we believe he will be very successful. Every year there will be several. Palmeiras fans are witnessing the best phase in the club's history and have every reason to be confident."
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Verdao adapt after departure
Ferreira must now reshape his attacking options without Allan ahead of a demanding run of league and cup fixtures. The player will fly to England to undergo a medical and finalise his switch to Enzo Maresca's squad before the transfer window closes. A convincing 3-0 first-leg win over Santos in the Copa do Brasil last 16 gives Palmeiras the ideal platform to maintain their domestic momentum.
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