Ousmane Dembele wins again! PSG's Ballon d'Or holder wins FIFA The Best male prize as Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati wins women's prize

Dembele capped a truly brilliant 2024-2025 season by adding the prestigious The Best FIFA Men's Player to the Ballon d'Or award he landed earlier this year, solidifying his status as the world's top footballer. The France forward was the driving force behind Paris Saint-Germain's historic continental treble, as the club secured the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy. Beyond the Treble, he also helped his team win the Trophee des Champions and the Super Cup, completing an unprecedented haul of five trophies in a single calendar year across the 2024-2025 season and the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Dembele's exceptional performances, which included 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, saw him beat Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to both top individual honors. While the talented 18-year-old Yamal had a phenomenal year himself, winning a domestic treble with Barcelona and the Euro 2024 with Spain, ultimately securing the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, Dembele's leadership in delivering PSG's elusive first Champions League title proved decisive in the voting. His resurgence, from injury-prone talent to global superstar, made his victory a popular and compelling story.