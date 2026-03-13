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Ousmane Dembele to Man City?! Truth behind meeting with Ballon d'Or winner's agent revealed
Ballon d'Or winner linked with City move
According to Diario Sport, the agent of the 28-year-old forward, Moussa Sissoko, recently held a meeting with City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, in Madrid. Although Dembele's contract with the European champions runs until 2028, his representative is reportedly exploring other options as talks regarding an extension with PSG have not progressed positively. Despite the French giants viewing his renewal as a priority, no formal negotiations for a move to the Etihad have taken place, and City are well aware that PSG would not let their superstar leave easily.
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Romano reveals the transfer truth
Amid the growing noise, transfer specialist Romano has moved to clarify the situation and dampen the exit rumours. He confirmed that while a meeting did take place, it was not centred on the Frenchman's departure. "The meeting between agent Moussa Sissoko and Manchester City's Hugo Viana was not about a potential deal for Ousmane Dembele," Romano posted on social media. He further emphasised that there are "no talks or contacts at this stage" between the Premier League champions and the player’s camp, suggesting that the encounter may have involved other clients or business.
PSG’s renewal spree is underway
While the Dembele situation remains stagnant, PSG are moving swiftly to secure other key figures. Le Parisien report that extensions for Fabian Ruiz, Bradley Barcola, and head coach Luis Enrique are high on the club’s agenda. While Ruiz's deal is reportedly finalized and Barcola's is nearing completion, a "sort of agreement in principle" has been reached with Luis Enrique to lead the club until 2030. However, it is noted that the situation remains distinctly different for Dembele, as formal negotiations regarding his specific future have yet to officially commence.
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Dembele faces crossroads
The contrast between the rapid progress of other renewals and the silence surrounding Dembele highlights a strategic crossroads for the European champions. PSG’s hierarchy remains determined to build a stable dynasty following their maiden Champions League triumph, but the lack of movement on their talisman’s contract provides a glimmer of hope for potential suitors like City. For now, Dembele remains a Parisien, but the footballing world will be watching closely to see if the recent meeting was truly as innocent as reported.
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