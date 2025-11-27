Getty/GOAL
'Our Erling Haaland isn't at Man City!' - Barcelona presidential candidate blasts Joan Laporta's 'insane' management and stresses need to produce next world-class star from La Masia academy
Barcelona set to hold presidential elections next year
The next presidential elections at Barcelona are not too far away, with Laporta having already confirmed that he is planning to run for the re-election next year. More recently, a report from SPORT revealed that Laporta is being tipped to call the elections in April 2026, before the season ends.
The current Barcelona president has been talking himself up and is looking to secure his position following his work during the second tenure. “We’ve made difficult decisions, we’ve worked under pressure. It’s been an important year in the club’s recovery, and I’d like to run in the next elections,” he told RAC1 in May.
“I believe this project, which I have the honor of leading, deserves to continue. We made brave, courageous, and controversial decisions, and we’ve moved forward, both to stop this campaign of institutional discredit that has taken hold in some sectors, especially among rivals.
“The registration of players was an ordeal due to the violent reaction of those who didn’t want things to go well for us. All of this, and much more, gives me the strength to continue. It’s Barça’s best project because we love the club and we know what we’re doing and what’s in our best interest.”
- AFP
Presidential candidate tears Laporta apart
Victor Font, the primary presidential candidate who finished behind Laporta last time around, is expected to run for presidency once again. The likes of Joan Camprubi Montal, Marc Ciria and Xavi Vilajoana have also been reported to be in the running.
On Thursday, Vilajoana unveiled his campaign for the Barcelona presidency under the slogan "Ready to recover our Barca". Speaking at the event, he criticised Laporta's methods and shared how he will improve the club.
“I have been working for the club for 21 years, both as a football and futsal player and then as a board member under three presidents [Laporta, Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu]. I am optimistic and I will give it my all; the game has begun and it's going to be a long one,” he emphasised. “You can’t run the club behind the backs of its members, its owners. We have a captain who’s sailing without a plan; everything is mired in complete improvisation.
“If I am elected president, I will freeze season ticket prices until Camp Nou is finished. The members must come first. We can dedicate 40 million euros to this within a one billion euro budget. I have a plan to increase sponsorship revenue by 30%. We will promote La Masia, our greatest asset, whose budget Laporta has decided to cut by 37%. Our Haaland isn't at City, he's at La Masia. It pains me to see the state of the other sections. I was captain of one of them (futsal) and I know how important they are; they are part of our identity... Women's sports will be represented in all sections if I win.
“I want to do what's best for Barcelona. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'm convinced that my project is very strong. What I am clear about is that the sums must be complementary. I'm not against anyone, I'm for Barca. Going against everything doesn't help. Being president of Barca isn't about handing out positions.
“Laporta’s management is insane. This isn’t about sweeping things under the rug, but about making sure those responsible pay the price. The auditor will determine if there have been any illegal actions. And if they have harmed the club, they must be reported.
“I try not to listen to this president because he doesn’t contribute anything to my life,” he said, adding that every time Laporta speaks he “disrespects the members,” lamenting “the current image of Barcelona; the club deserves much more.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Messi could participate in Barcelona elections
In September, Cadena SER reported that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi could potentially play a part in the upcoming presidential elections. However, he would not be endorsing another term for Laporta, as it was revealed that he could showcase support for other candidates such as Font and Camprubi.
Laporta has often held accountable for Messi's unceremonious exit from Barca in 2021, with the player and his family seeing Laporta pulling the plug on a renewal as 'betrayal'.
"The first person who should be talking about Messi is Laporta," Vilajoana added. "If he hasn't been with us for four years, it's his fault. Messi is an asset of the club. No one can appropriate the club's assets."
- AFP
Accusations from Font have piled pressure on Laporta
Last month, Laporta's rival Font accused the Barcelona president of hiding €80m in losses, lambasting him for making an utter mess of the club's already fragile financial condition. "Last year's closing reflected losses of 90 million euros. We asked for a restatement because there were overvalued assets, and we were ignored," Font told Catalunya Radio in October. "This year's accounts hide 80 million euros more in losses that are restatements in last year's accounts, and this hasn't been mentioned; the Assembly isn't aware of it. There's a lack of transparency."
Font has also urged that "we need elections as soon as possible," adding that the "members will fight to ensure that the social model does not change and that the club is once again managed efficiently and responsibly."
Laporta is under tremendous pressure as things stand, and his case for another presidential term could further diminish if the Catalans fail to be in contention for major silverware by the time the elections take place next year.
Advertisement