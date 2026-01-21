AFP
‘Our best away game ever' - Luis Enrique rages over 'sh*tty football' after seeing his 'superior' PSG team suffer shock Champions League defeat at Sporting
'I only saw one team on the pitch'
A visibly agitated Luis Enrique did not hold back in his post-match assessment, struggling to comprehend how his dominant PSG side left the Jose Alvalade Stadium empty-handed. Despite controlling possession and creating numerous openings, the Parisians were undone by a lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses, allowing Sporting to snatch a victory that the PSG boss felt was essentially a robbery.
"We lost because they scored two goals. Our team only scored one," Enrique stated bluntly to Canal+ immediately after the whistle. However, his frustration quickly boiled over as he expanded on the performance. "The result is disappointing, it is a shame. I saw only one team in the whole match. We were superior to the opponent, who was very good. It is disappointing because it is unfair, it is difficult to talk about football right now. Sh*tty football," he raged.
Top-eight hopes in jeopardy after Lisbon slip
The defeat has complicated PSG's path to the Champions League round of 16. The Parisians had the opportunity to take a giant stride towards securing a direct qualification spot but instead find themselves looking over their shoulders. With 13 points, PSG have slipped to a provisional fifth place following victories for Real Madrid and Tottenham, with Sporting now breathing down their necks.
The loss means the pressure has ramped up significantly for the final matchday of the league phase. PSG must now prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Newcastle at the Parc des Princes next week. That fixture will be decisive in determining whether Enrique’s men can hold onto their top-eight status or if they will be forced into the treacherous two-legged play-off round in February.
Disallowed goals and a recurring nightmare
For observers of PSG this season, the performance in Portugal felt like a recurring nightmare. The team once again displayed their ability to suffocate opponents with possession only to crumble against a side that appeared weaker on paper. The frustration was compounded by a lack of efficiency and a string of officiating decisions that went against them.
During a strange evening in Lisbon, PSG saw three goals ruled out. A strike was chalked off for a foul by Senny Mayulu in the build-up, while Ousmane Dembele was denied twice due to offside calls. These margins, combined with a failure to convert legitimate chances, proved fatal.
PSG's 'best away performance' despite loss
Despite the "sh*tty" result, Enrique remained defiant regarding the quality of his team's display. In a surprising claim given the scoreline, he hailed the performance as the finest showing on the road since he took charge. He is adamant that if the players maintain this level of intensity and control, results will eventually follow.
"That's our best away game ever. I am very proud of my players," Enrique insisted. "With this mentality, I am sure we will go far."
PSG are now fifth in the Champions League table but have the likes of Inter, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Chelsea and Barcelona all hoping to break into the top-eight and within three points of the reigning title holders heading into the final round of the phase. PSG will round off the League phase with a clash against Newcastle next Wednesday.
