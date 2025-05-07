Orkun Kokcu salary: How much does Turkey star earn per week and annually at Benfica?

Everything you need to know about Orkun Kokcu's salary details playing for Benfica

Turkey international Orkun Kokcu arrived at Benfica in the summer of 2023, signing from Eredivisie side Feyenoord after five seasons between 2018 and 2023 for a respectable transfer fee.

Playing in a central midfield role, Kokcu has developed into a key player for the Portuguese side, anchoring and dictating the tempo in the middle of the park.

The Turkish midfielder's current contract with Benfica runs until 2028, and he is well compensated for his efforts.

Exactly how much does he earn though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross