Small glimpses, big belief! Marmoush vows struggling Spurs are on brink of clicking

Tottenham forward Omar Marmoush remains confident that Spurs are on the verge of turning their fortunes around despite a frustrating start to the campaign. Roberto De Zerbi's side went winless and goalless across their opening four Premier League matches, struggling to find fluid attacking output.

However, scoring against a top-flight side in Tuesday's Carabao Cup loss at Liverpool marked their first goal against top-tier opposition this season.

Marmoush insists the team's performances demonstrate clear progress in front of goal.