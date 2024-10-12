Omar Marmoush: Why Man Utd and Europe's elite are queuing up to sign Egypt's 'new Mohamed Salah' who is outscoring Harry Kane in the Bundesliga

The Red Devils are still in need of a genuine and dynamic goal-scorer, but they aren't alone in their admiration of the Eintracht Frankfurt star

If there's one thing that Manchester United love doing nowadays, it's chucking millions of pounds into the void in exchange for players who don't find the back of the net enough. Over the last two summers alone, they've thrown enormous sums at Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund and Bologna for Joshua Zirkzee, but are yet to reap reward from such expenditure.

The modern history of football keeps telling us that the most expensive buys up front aren't consistently the most successful. There's better value in the market to be found elsewhere, guys bubbling under the radar ready to make a breakthrough in a major way.

That brings us to the world's newest sensation, Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt. The Egypt international has been a well-respected Bundesliga attacker for a while now, but his 2024 form has seen him enter a different conversation altogether.

United aren't the only side linked with a move for Marmoush, as Liverpool have long been reported as an alternative destination, either as a replacement to or to be a partner for countryman Mohamed Salah, and Arsenal are also in the mix. Wherever he does wind up next, Marmoush will instantly become a star attraction.

Eintracht are said to value Marmoush at a snip €30 million (£25m/$32.9m). In today's market, you could still probably find a way to flip him for profit if a move didn't work out as intended.

But there's little reason to think Marmoush won't be a success over the next few seasons, particularly with his peak years still ahead of him. GOAL has done some digging into the forward's recent rise.