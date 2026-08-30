Ollie Watkins bids farewell to Aston Villa as striker completes £51m move to Al-Hilal after six years

Aston Villa have confirmed the departure of Watkins to Al-Hilal, marking the end of a transformative era for both the player and the club.

The 30-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract with the Riyadh-based side, following in the footsteps of several high-profile Premier League stars making the move to the Middle East.

Watkins leaves a lasting legacy at Villa Park, having netted 91 top-flight goals and helping the club secure a historic Europa League victory during his time in Birmingham.



