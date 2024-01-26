Olivier Giroud to MLS? Milan striker won't say no as he prepares for new 'opportunities' at the end of the season

Jacob Schneider
Giroud MilanGetty Images
Olivier GiroudMajor League SoccerFranceAC Milan

Milan striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move to MLS in the summer transfer window, with the Frenchman confirming it as an option.

  • Giroud linked with MLS move
  • Milan forward open to 'other countries' as well
  • Could he link up with Messi in Miami?

