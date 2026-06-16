Oliver Glasner's magic is working at the World Cup as Japan goalscorer credits ex-Crystal Palace boss after draw against Netherlands

While he remained a trusted figure under manager Hajime Moriyasu, moving into a deeper midfield position has transformed the former Lazio man into an indispensable asset. "In modern football we need more physicality and unfortunately I'm not such a fast player," said Kamada. "I was ​always thinking that I really wanted to play as a No. 6 but the manager said I need to learn more and ​be more defensive. Oliver Glasner gave me the opportunity to play as a No. 6 and I've learned a lot about defending. Now I think ‌we have ⁠many fast players so that's why I play at No. 6. The other 10 players make runs deep and do something different. I was always thinking I could play as a No. 6, since I was 18."