Goal.com
Live

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Oliver Glasner's first signing? Nottingham Forest target Liverpool midfielder in search for Elliot Anderson replacement

Nottingham Forest
Liverpool
Transfers
O. Glasner
C. Jones
Premier League
Inter

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as they look to reinvest the record-breaking funds generated by Elliot Anderson's departure. The Reds' academy graduate has reportedly expressed a desire to leave Anfield this summer in search of more regular first-team football under a new regime.

  • Forest enter race for Liverpool star

    Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Liverpool midfielder Jones as they look to fill the void left by a high-profile exit. The Tricky Trees have been linked with a move for the Scouser shortly after confirming a record-breaking £116 million sale of Elliot to Manchester City.

    Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside, is said to be keen on a fresh start despite the arrival of Andoni Iraola at Anfield, TeamTalk reports.


    • Advertisement
  • Nottingham Forest v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Glasner takes the reins at City Ground

    The pursuit of Jones comes at a time of significant change for Nottingham Forest following the appointment of a new head coach. Glasner is poised to make a sensational return to the Premier League at the City Ground, succeeding Vitor Pereira. The Austrian tactician is expected to overhaul the squad to suit his high-energy style, and a dynamic presence like Jones could be the perfect fit for his engine room.

    Pereira, who successfully kept the club in the top flight last term, expressed his shock at the timing of his departure. "Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future. Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened," the Portuguese coach said.


  • Inter Milan struggle with Anfield valuation

    While Forest are stepping up their interest, Inter have already engaged in lengthy negotiations with Liverpool. However, the Serie A champions have seen two offers rejected, with the second bid worth approximately £21m.

    The Merseysiders are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £35m to £40m, a figure the Italians are currently unwilling to meet for a player with limited time left on his deal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Curtis Jones LiverpoolGetty Images

    Liverpool stand firm on asking price

    Despite Curtis's apparent desire to move, Fenway Sports Group remain under no pressure to lower their demands. The club hierarchy believes their valuation is justified given the current market rates for homegrown midfielders, especially after seeing recent domestic fees skyrocket.

    For Jones, the next step involves weighing up the allure of the San Siro against the possibility of becoming a cornerstone of Glasner’s new-look side at the City Ground as Forest aim for another season of progression in the Premier League.