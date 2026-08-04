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'He was sorry' - Oliver Baumann reveals Julian Nagelsmann apology over World Cup axe
Baumann reveals Nagelsmann's apology
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Baumann has revealed that former Germany manager Nagelsmann apologised for stripping him of the starting spot right before the 2026 World Cup. Baumann had featured from the start in all six qualifiers and two warm-up matches leading into the finals. However, his place was abruptly handed back to Neuer following his return from international retirement, shortly before Die Mannschaft suffered a round-of-32 exit on penalties against Paraguay.
- AFP
'We talked for almost an hour'
Speaking to various media outlets in Seefeld, Austria, amid Hoffenheim's pre-season training camp, Baumann disclosed details of his direct conversation with Nagelsmann, who has since been replaced by Jurgen Klopp.
Discussing the bitter decision, Baumann revealed: "He [Nagelsmann] was sorry about how everything turned out in the end. I spoke with Julian ten days ago. We had already agreed to talk on the phone. Then we talked for almost an hour. I told him everything that was important to me.
"Of course, it was hard to swallow. I had this big goal. But I managed to give the team a lot of energy [from the substitutes' bench]. I think I laid the foundation from my side so that nothing stands in the way of success."
Neuer approaches career final chapter
Bayern Munich and Germany icon Neuer has signalled that his distinguished playing career is drawing to a close, having already confirmed he will step away from international duty for a second time following Germany's early World Cup exit. The veteran shot-stopper, who redefined the modern "sweeper-keeper" role, acknowledged that he expects to retire entirely once his club contract finishes in 2027. Neuer's permanent departure from the national set-up paves a clear path for the next generation of goalkeepers to take over for Die Mannschaft.
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Starting role up for grabs
Baumann is now targeting Germany's starting goalkeeper spot when Klopp takes charge of his first match as head coach against the Netherlands on September 24 in the UEFA Nations League. Competition between the posts is expected to reopen with the start of a new era under the former Liverpool manager.
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