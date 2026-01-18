Getty
Oleksandr Zinchenko to end Nottingham Forest nightmare as European giants agree to take over loan from Arsenal
Zinchenko's career: PSV loan to Forest via City & Arsenal
Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf reports that “Ajax has reached an agreement with Arsenal on Zinchenko's loan for the remainder of the season, subject to a few details” being ironed out. A fresh start should do the versatile 29-year-old good.
He also boasts experience of life in the Netherlands from a loan spell at PSV in 2016-17. Zinchenko went on to make 128 appearances for Premier League heavyweights City, helping them to four English top-flight crowns.
Arsenal bought into his experience during the summer of 2022, but a tumble down the pecking order was taken at Emirates Stadium. After 10 largely forgettable appearances for Forest, another six-month loan agreement is being signed off.
Best position? Zinchenko ticks boxes for Ajax
Ajax are said to be “in contact with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent” while “the deal between the clubs is being handled by Nathan van Kooperen, the Dutch agent for the Muy Manero agency”.
Ajax want to add greater guile to their ranks and believe that Zinchenko could prove to be a shrewd long-term addition, as he will become a free agent in the summer when reaching the end of his contract at Arsenal. He is capable of operating at left-back or as No.6 in midfield, and those are two berths that Ajax are eager to reinforce.
Zinchenko said of his best position when linking up with Forest: “I used to be asked what position is my best, but to be honest I’m ready to help my team wherever I can and wherever I’m needed, and I will always try to give my best.
“I want to make an impact on the pitch but also off it. It’s important to be part of the team and help the young players as someone with that experience already. Then we can push each other to achieve big things.”
He added on joining the Reds under Nuno Espirito Santo, with managerial reins at the City Ground being passed from Ange Postecoglou to Sean Dyche since then: “It’s an amazing opportunity. I want to help the team achieve its goals and show myself that I can do good things on the pitch. I remember the day when this opportunity came about; I was so happy and excited, to be honest.”
Forest prepared to cancel Zinchenko's loan agreement
Things have not played out as planned, with Forest continuing to favour Wales international Neco Williams at left-back - despite the former Liverpool defender being naturally right footed.
Dyche confirmed ahead of a meeting with Arsenal in the Premier League that Forest were prepared to let Zinchenko move on in the winter transfer window. He said: “We’ve spoken to the player, made him clear on his situation. He’s aware of that, so we’ll see what happens.
“He’s played a couple of games, but hasn’t featured in others. He’s been injured. That hasn’t been helpful to him or to us. I’ve just been open with him, really. It’s like I say, I’m open with all players.
“But I think when you’ve done as much as he has in the game, it’s more of a conversation. Not demanding anything other than just telling him the truth, as I see it. And that’s how much he can figure out, how much game time he’s going to get at this time.”
Going Dutch: Zinchenko ready for a new challenge
Ajax have slipped out of another title race in the Eredivisie this season, as they sit third in the table - 18 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV. Zinchenko will be acquired with one eye on the future, with his skillset set to enjoy a warmer embrace amid the canals of Amsterdam than it received on the banks of the River Trent in Nottingham.
