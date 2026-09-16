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Old Trafford collapse! Michael Carrick under fire as Man Utd blow two-goal lead in humiliating Carabao Cup exit
A devastating Old Trafford collapse
United have crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a shock 3-2 third-round defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford. Carrick's side suffered a staggering collapse, losing the match despite holding a comfortable early advantage on home soil.
The Red Devils raced out of the blocks, even though the manager made several changes to the starting line-up. They quickly established a 2-0 lead within the opening ten minutes of the contest. Shea Lacey struck the opening goal in the eighth minute, and Mason Mount doubled the advantage just two minutes later to put the hosts in complete control.
However, Brighton refused to surrender and managed to halve the deficit just before the half-time whistle. Charalampos Kostoulas found the back of the net for the visitors, perfectly setting up a tense second half and shifting the momentum of the cup tie.
Fifty years of unwanted history
The second half was nothing short of a disaster for the hosts as their defensive structure entirely collapsed under Brighton's sustained pressure. Pascal Gross levelled the tie in the 65th minute, silencing the Old Trafford crowd.
The dramatic turnaround was complete just five minutes later. Maxim De Cuyper fired the Seagulls ahead, completely flipping the script on a night that started so positively for the home side. United failed to muster a successful attacking response in the closing stages, cementing a miserable early exit from the cup.
This latest setback marked a grim historical milestone for the Manchester giants. United have now lost at Old Trafford from two or more goals ahead for the first time in over 50 years. This unwanted record dates back to a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham in September 1976.
Lacey shines amid the gloom
One of the very few bright spots for the home side was the impressive performance of highly-rated prospect Lacey. His early strike immediately wrote his name into the club's modern history books, even if the final result ruined the occasion.
Lacey became the first teenager to score on his first start for United since an 18-year-old Marcus Rashford famously achieved the same feat against FC Midtjylland in February 2016. Sadly, this incredible milestone moment was completely overshadowed by the team's defensive capitulation.
The defeat heavily compounds the pressure currently resting on the shoulders of manager Carrick. The United boss is now fighting to save his job, having secured a dismal return of just two victories from six matches across all competitions this season.
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Crucial Premier League fixtures await
Carrick and his underperforming squad must now attempt to immediately salvage their campaign in the Premier League. The Red Devils will travel away to face Fulham, knowing that only a convincing victory will ease the mounting scrutiny on the coaching staff.
Meanwhile, Brighton will march into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup full of confidence after completing their historic comeback. The Seagulls will hope to carry this excellent form and momentum into their next domestic fixtures.
Their credentials will face the ultimate test when they return to league action. Brighton are preparing to take on defending Premier League champions Arsenal in a highly anticipated clash.
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