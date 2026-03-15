The 2026 Finalissima, which was due to pit the winners of the European Championship against those of the Copa América – namely Spain and Argentina – will not take place. There had been talk of postponing the match due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, but it proved impossible to find an alternative venue to Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where the match had originally been scheduled to be held.
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Official: The 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled. UEFA’s statement explaining the reasons
THE PRESS RELEASE
"Following extensive discussions between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it has been announced today that, due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, and Argentina, champions of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March," reads the official statement from the European football governing body.
PEACE WILL RETURN
"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams the opportunity to compete for the prestigious trophy in Qatar – a country that has consistently demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in state-of-the-art facilities.
UEFA wishes to express its deep gratitude to the organising committee and the Qatari authorities for their efforts in trying to host the match and is confident that peace will soon return to the region."
WHAT IS THE FINALISSIMA?
"The Finalissima was introduced as part of the close partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL, bringing together the champions of Europe and South America to celebrate the pinnacle of international football. Argentina, the reigning world champions, won the inaugural edition with a 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium in London."
THE RECONSTRUCTION
"With a strong determination to save the event, and despite the understandable difficulties in rescheduling such a high-profile match at such short notice, UEFA explored all viable alternatives, but each proved unworkable for the AFA (the Argentine Football Association, ed.)."
The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on the scheduled date with supporters equally divided in the stadium. This would have ensured a world-class venue, befitting such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.
The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs, one at the Bernabéu on 27 March and one in Buenos Aires during an international window before Euro 2028 and the Copa América, again offering a 50:50 split for fans at the stadium in Madrid. This option was also rejected.
As a last resort, UEFA sought Argentina’s agreement on the possibility, should a neutral venue in Europe be found, that the match could be played on 27 or 30 March. This proposal was likewise rejected.
Argentina made a counter-proposal to play after the World Cup but, as Spain had no dates available, the option had to be ruled out. Ultimately, contrary to the original plan, Argentina declared its willingness to play on 31 March, a date which proved unfeasible.
Consequently, much to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.
UEFA would like to express its sincere thanks to Real Madrid, the organising committee and the authorities in Qatar for their support and cooperation in the attempt to organise this match. In Real Madrid’s case, this involved a great deal of effort at very short notice. Thanks also to the Spanish Football Federation for its flexibility in adapting to all the options proposed throughout the process.”