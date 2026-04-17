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Richard Martin

Ruud Nijstad: Twente's towering teen defender who has caught the attention of Barcelona, Bayern & Chelsea

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R. Nijstad
FC Twente
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Premier League
Eredivisie
Barcelona
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Be it double World Cup finalist Ruud Krol, the marauding Ronald Koeman, total football icon Ruud Gullit or serial winner Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch have a fine tradition of producing defenders who have made their mark on the game. And there is a new kid on the block that every top club wants to get their hands on: step forward FC Twente's teenage star centre-back Ruud Nijstad.

Nijstad is still only in his first season as a professional but it has not taken him long to make his presence known at Twente and grab the attention of Europe's elite.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are just some of the clubs to have taken a shining to the 18-year-old, who has quickly established himself as one of Twente's leading defenders since making his first-team debut last October. He has even admitted he could be on the move in the near future.

GOAL gives you the lowdown on one of the most exciting young talents in the Netherlands...

  • Ruud Nijstad TwenteGetty

    Where it all began

    Nijstad was born in the small city of Almelo in the Netherlands on January 17, 2008. After taking his first steps with lower-league club DETO he enrolled in the joint academies of Twente and Heracles aged 11. As he was approaching the age of 16 he attracted interest from AC Milan and Juventus and even flew to the north of Italy to meet representatives from both clubs. 

    However, he ultimately opted to sign a contract with Twente, the club he supported and who had huge belief in him. He rose through the Eredivise side's ranks quickly, being promoted to their Under-19 group when he was still just 16 and then being placed in the U21s at the start of this season.

    It would not be long, though, before he was turning out for the first team...

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    The big break

    Nijstad started being called into the Twente matchday squad when he was 17 and got his big chance when the club's captain Robin Propper got a head injury just eight minutes into the local derby against Heracles in October 2025. It was a fitting occasion for him to make his debut given he had effectively played in the youth academy of both sides due to their unusual setup. 

    But Nijstad had already nailed his colours to the mast of Twente and he delivered a top performance in a 2-1 win, being named man of the match by supporters that day.

    "A very beautiful day," he said afterwards. "You work for this for a very long time. I have been playing in this academy for eight years, and you dream about playing here. The fact that it happened today after just a few minutes is truly amazing. It was a truly amazing moment, but my nerves were jangling. As the match progressed, I settled in better and better.

    "I grew up with FC Twente from a young age, so for me it was nice that I got to come on as a substitute today. The derby is different from other matches, but you just approach it like a normal game. For me, it doesn't feel as heavy as it does for some."

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    How it's going

    Nijstad played so well in the pressure situation of the derby that he kept his place in the team even when Propper returned to full fitness, and in just his third match he picked up his first assist in a 3-2 defeat by Ajax.

    The teenager has continued playing and has even managed to unseat Propper in the team - much to the annoyance of the club captain. He has established a regular partnership with Stav Lemkin at the heart of the defence and has a good understanding with left-back Mats Rots.

    He delivered arguably his best performance so far in a 2-1 win at Ajax in April and followed it up by scoring his first professional goal the following week, slotting home following a corner in a 2-1 victory at home to Volendam. Nijstad has been rewarded at international level, collecting his first caps for the Dutch U19 side in March.

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  • Ruud NijstadGetty

    Biggest strengths

    Nijstad is renowned for his ability on the ball. He has an impressive passing range, with a keen eye for picking out a long ball into attack and he has remarkable confidence with the ball at his feet. He is the archetypal modern defender, able to play as an inverted left-back and happy to step into midfield to support the attack.

    Asked to describe his own playing style, he said: "Good on the ball, physically strong, I have good vision and a good pass." He also certainly doesn't lack for height, standing at six feet and three inches tall with plenty of room still to grow.

  • Ruud Nijstad Getty

    Room for improvement

    Perhaps surprisingly given his position and 6'3" frame, Nijstad has admitted: "Defensively in the penalty area I can still improve myself, and my right foot too." Indeed, he was given a reminder of how much he still has to learn in the game against Ajax, where he struggled a lot in aerial duels with Wout Weghorst.

  • Frank De Boer of AjaxGetty Images Sport

    The next... Frank de Boer?

    Nijstad has been compared a lot to legendary Dutch defender Frank de Boer, another left-footed centre-back who also made his debut in the Eredivisie at the age of 18. Both players are renowned for their ability to bring the ball out from the back and for their strength.

    Manchester City's Nathan Ake, another left-footed central defender who was converted into a left-back by Pep Guardiola, also comes to mind when you first see Nijstad in action.

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    What comes next?

    With four games left in the Eredivisie season, Nijstad is focusing on helping Twente's push to finish second and qualify for the Champions League, or at the very least make it into the Europa League. But it is clear that his next move is already on his mind. He is under contract with Twente until 2027, meaning the club can either sell him for a modest transfer fee this summer - reportedly around €8 million - or risk him departing next year for nothing.

    He put it in plain terms in a recent interview with ESPN: "It’s either extend my contract or leave, I think. I do have some idea of what I'll do, but as things stand now, I am an FC Twente player. I can shut myself off from that pretty well and leave it to my parents and management. I focus on the football. I consider myself level-headed and remain calm about the situation. Things are indeed moving fast, faster than expected, but I am happy with the minutes I am getting and hope to continue like this."

    His coach John van den Brom is convinced he is destined for the top. "Good things come quickly," he said. "Ruud has undergone tremendous development. He is a lovely lad and a huge talent. He has a lot of potential to make it. For me, he belongs in the top five of the most talented players of my coaching career."