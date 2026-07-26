From Temwa Chawinga leading Malawi’s debut to Nigeria’s title defense - Why NWSL fans should care about WAFCON

Malawi will make its WAFCON debut with two of the country’s biggest stars leading the way: Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga and her older sister, team captain Tabitha Chawinga. The 30-year-old Tabitha plays professionally in France for OL Lyonnes, which she joined in 2024 after spending the previous season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Temwa, meanwhile, has become one of the NWSL’s most feared forwards because of her pace, technical ability and finishing. She signed a contract extension with the Current this year that will keep her in Kansas City through 2028.

In her first NWSL season in 2024, Chawinga scored 20 goals to break Sam Kerr’s single-season record of 18. She also became the first player in league history to score against all 13 opponents in a single season and won both the Golden Boot and MVP award.

Chawinga repeated that double in 2025, scoring 15 goals in 23 appearances to claim another Golden Boot and MVP award. Her 2026 season started slowly after she missed the Current’s first four matches, but she wasted little time after returning. Chawinga recorded the first hat trick in club history in May and has nine goals in 12 appearances. She trails Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda, who leads the Golden Boot race with 12 goals in 15 matches.

Now, the Chawinga sisters will make their WAFCON debuts as Malawi attempts to qualify for its first FIFA Women’s World Cup.