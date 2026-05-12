NWSL Power Rankings: Temwa Chawinga is back, Portland hold top spot and Chicago hit new low





This weekend in the National Women’s Soccer League had a little bit of everything: a hat trick, upsets, fiery rivalries, and late winners.

Temwa Chawinga finally opened her account for the season in emphatic fashion, scoring three times in Kansas City’s Sunday afternoon clash with the Chicago Stars. In doing so, she delivered the Current’s first hat trick in NWSL regular-season play and reminded the league just how dangerous she can be when healthy. Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda continued her scoring tear, too, netting her eighth goal in eight games to push the Pride past the Courage 1-0 on Friday.

Elsewhere, Racing Louisville pulled off one of the weekend’s biggest surprises with a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns. Katie O’Kane scored twice for Louisville, while Sophia Wilson’s sixth-minute opener ended up being Portland’s only breakthrough.

This week’s Power Rankings consider the results, of course, but also how teams showed up beyond the final scoreline. Boston Legacy, for instance, put reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC through it on Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw against one of the league’s top sides.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another eventful week in the NWSL.







