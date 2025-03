Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The Orlando Pride picked right back up where they ended last season, exploding over Chicago Stars FC for a 6-0 win at Inter&Co Stadium over the weekend. Apart from the Pride, the Washington Spirit and the Kansas City Current were the only two other teams to walk away with wins after Week 1.

The other four games across rest of the league games ended in 1-1 draws.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the first 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.