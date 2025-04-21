NWSL Power Rankings: Complete shake up as Washington Spirit stun Orlando Pride, Gotham FC roll over Angel City

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

And then there was one.

The Kansas City Current are the lone remaining undefeated team after five weeks of NWSL play. The Current blew past the Houston Dash on the weekend, and now have scored 12 goals and yielded just one this season.

There's been quite a shakeup across the standings, with the Orlando Pride losing for the first time this season. The Washington Spirit, without many of their stars due to injuries, stunned the Pride with a 1-0 victory on the road. Another shocker: Gotham FC's absolute domination over Angel City.

On the other end of the spectrum, the North Carolina Courage are now the only team without a win this season.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.