Imagn
NWSL clubs Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave to feature in Florida edition of World Sevens 7v7 tournament in December
- Getty Images Sport
A necessary addition
The inclusion of two NWSL teams would seem a no-brainer for an American-based event. The Current and Wave are two of the most well-regarded franchises in the league, with the former playing in a state-of-the-art new stadium, complete with celebrity backing.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave FC to our exhilarating 7v7 tournament, where they will compete against top clubs from across the Americas," CEO of W7F Sarah Cummins said in a statement. "This high-stakes competition showcases the talent and ambition fueling the women’s game today.
"We know the fans will come out and cheer on these world-class teams as they compete for the title and a significant prize, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities that reward excellence and elevate women’s football on the global stage."
The first iteration of the seven a side tournament was held in Portugal in May, and drew a series of high-profile clubs from across the world. Bayern Munich were crowned champions.
'Top clubs from across the Americas'
The Current and Wave join several highly-regarded sides, including Canada's AFC Toronto, Mexico's Club America and Tigres Femenil, Brazil's Flamengo and Colombia's Deportivo Cali. The seven sides will compete for a prize pot of $5 million, divided among the clubs - with the majority going to the winning team.
The Current, who are currently top of the NWSL standings, expressed their excitement.
"Our team thrives on intensity, creativity, and competition, which fit perfectly with the 7v7 style of play," assistant coach Milan Ivanovic said in a statement. "This tournament is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against some of the world's best in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. The growth of women's football is accelerating globally, and events like World Sevens Football help showcase the skill and excitement that define our sport.
"We can't wait to bring the KC Current energy to Fort Lauderdale."
'Not easy to navigate'
W7F was successful in its first iteration, but faces a problem in terms of scheduling. Much like the men's game, the women's soccer schedule isn't consistent around the globe. The event this winter, then, will be held two weeks after NWSL championship, between international windows.
"The women's football calendar is not the easiest to navigate," Adrian Jacob, head of World Sevens Football, said. "There's a lot of overlapping and a lot of gaps there. It's trying to find those gaps where you can have more than one continent playing."
- Getty Images Sport
A highly-anticipated tournament
The second edition of the tournament is set for Dec. 5-7, just seven months after a successful debut competition. That version featured European only teams, with Bayern Munich winning the final. The organization promised "fierce competition and unforgettable moments."
To date, it is the only small-sided women's soccer setup that allows professional clubs.
Advertisement