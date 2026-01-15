Getty
Denver Summit, Boston Legacy set for debuts as Washington Spirit open NWSL’s 2026 season: Six takeaways from schedule release
- Getty Images
Will Trinity Rodman play on opening weekend?
The 2025 NWSL Championship runner-up Washington Spirit will host the Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field to open the 2026 season on Friday, March 13. One key question entering opening night is the availability of USWNT star Trinity Rodman, who is currently a free agent.
Portland, meanwhile, recently re-signed USWNT forward Sophia Wilson to a new contract through the end of the year. Wilson has been on maternity leave but has returned to training, putting her status for the opening weekend in focus as well.
Opening-weekend action continues Saturday with expansion side Boston Legacy FC hosting defending champions Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium. The day also features a tripleheader highlighted by Denver Summit FC beginning its inaugural campaign on the road against Bay FC.
The weekend concludes Sunday with a doubleheader, as Orlando Pride face Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC take on Chicago Stars FC.
The 2026 NWSL season features 16 teams and includes 248 regular-season matches, along with seven postseason games and the NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f.
- Denver Summit
Showtime for Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC
The 2026 NWSL season is highlighted by the launch of the league's two new expansion sides, Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC. Boston Legacy FC kicks off their legacy on March 14, hosting 2025 NWSL Championship side Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium. Denver Summit FC hits the road first, taking on Bay FC at PayPal Park on March 14.
Boston's roster features U.S. Women's National Team goalkeeper Casey Murphy and Olympic gold medalist Nichelle Prince, as marquee players to watch. On Denver, the squad announced hometown hero Lindsey Heaps would be returning to her roots in Colorado, joining the new club from French powerhouse OL Lyonnes. Heaps won't join Denver Summit FC until her season in Lyon concludes in June.
Other notable signings for Denver include rookie Jasmine Aikey, winner of the Mac Hermann Trophy out of Stanford and two-time NWSL Best XI Defender, Carson Pickett.
Boston Legacy FC will call Gillette Stadium home for the 2026 season, as renovation plans continue to be discussed and formalized around White Stadium in Franklin Park. Gillette Stadium is famously used by the New England Patriots and is located outside of Boston in Foxborough, Mass. Other games throughout the season will be played at Centreville Bank Stadium in Rhode Island.
Denver Summit FC will play their home opener at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, home to the Denver Broncos of the NFL. Following that first match in Colorado, Denver Summit FC will play two matches (April 25 and May 16) at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo before playing the rest of their season's home games at their training ground home stadium facility in Centennial, Colo. The Summit's eventual home stadium in Denver will open in 2028.
- Getty Images Sport
Other key Opening Week matchups
San Diego Wave fans will get their first look at star signing Ludmila when the club hosts the Houston Dash on March 14. Rising forward Riley Tiernan then helps kick off Angel City FC’s season on March 15, as the club hosts the Chicago Red Stars in Sunday’s marquee matchup.
- Getty Images Sport
Rivalry week returns...
NWSL Rivalry Week returns for its second season with several key matches between some of the league's biggest rivals.
Here is the schedule:
July 10: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current
July 11: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
July 12: Seattle Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (Cascadia Rivalry)
July 15: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
- Getty Images Sport
NWSL to take a competition pause
There will be no regular season NWSL matches played from June 1 to 28. The league will take a pause for a CBA-mandated break from June 8-14 and the remainder of the month while the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup takes place across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. On July 3, the NWSL will return to regular season play.
Each club will compete in 30 regular season matches, with 15 home and 15 away fixtures.
- Getty Images
How to watch
The NWSL continues to expand its broadcast footprint, as reflected in the league’s 2026 schedule. Matches throughout the season will be distributed across the league’s broadcast partners: Prime Video, ION, CBS, ESPN, Victory+, and NWSL+.
The 2026 campaign marks the third year of the NWSL’s four-year domestic media rights agreement with CBS Sports, ESPN, ION and Prime Video, while also introducing a new partnership with Victory+, a free-to-consumer platform. A total of 220 matches will air on national platforms, with the remaining games available on NWSL+.
Prime Video will air Friday night matches throughout the regular season, while ION will present Saturday night doubleheaders. CBS will carry matches across the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Network, and ESPN will televise games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with all broadcasts streaming on the ESPN app. On Sundays, Victory+ will feature a weekly night showcase along with 32 additional matches. NWSL+ will stream all remaining games.
