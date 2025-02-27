'No need' - Nuno Espirito Santo leaves Martin Keown with egg on face after brutally honest comment about Arsenal's struggles under Mikel Arteta
Nuno Espirito Santo's honest assessment of Arsenal left Martin Keown with egg on his face after the Gunners drew against Nottingham Forest.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal forced to share the spoils with Forest
- Gunners fell 13 points behind table toppers Liverpool
- Santo silenced Keown while explaining why he opted a back four