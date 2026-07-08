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Can Nottingham Forest keep Murillo for 10 years? Reds legend Des Walker explains why ‘chilled’ Brazilian centre-half has no need to leave the City Ground
Could Murillo become the first £100m defender?
Having arrived in England during the summer of 2023, Murillo is tied to terms that have another four years left to run. He has become a fan favourite, as an enigmatic entertainer that offers much more to the collective cause than the mere ‘head it, kick it’ qualities possessed by many of his contemporaries.
Murillo is settled in his current surroundings, on and off the pitch, and has offered no indication that he is mulling over a change of scenery. It has, however, been suggested - with senior international recognition already coming his way - that big-money bids could test Forest’s resolve at some point.
Some have gone as far as claiming that the mercurial 24-year-old could become the first £100 million ($134m) player in his chosen position. That remains a discussion for another day, with Forest happy to call Murillo one of their own for now.
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Reds legend delivers his assessment of Murillo
Asked for his assessment of Murillo - having seen him inherit the famous “you’ll never beat” chant on Trentside - former Reds defender Walker, speaking courtesy of talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, told GOAL: “I think he's got great ability. First and foremost, I'm always a believer, when you're a defender, it's only about defending. He's got to start taking on board that the game is about clean sheets when you're a defender.
“But his ability and his reading of the game is very, very good. At times, he can be a little bit more proactive, I think, in his defending. In other words, put yourself in a position where you ain't using your speed, you're not using your reading of the game.
“But he's a Brazilian and he's lax and he's chilled. You can get caught out. So, it's a learning curve. Every game is a learning curve. But first and foremost, you've got to start with your ability and he's got enough ability to go to the top.”
Why Murillo has no need to leave the City Ground
Pressed further on the many challenges of keeping Murillo at the City Ground, Walker added: “I think football is at a stage now where if the big offer comes in, they will trade you. And I'm sure Forest will.
“But they want the biggest of offers because they see him as a top-class footballer. And he is a top-class footballer. So, how would you replace him? You don't find him every day. So, I think, personally, because obviously [Elliot] Anderson’s gone, I think they'll hang on to him as long as they can. And in a few years, sometimes, everybody wants to move.
“I understand ambition. But for me, Forest is always as good a club as any other in the country. So, the ambition isn't to leave. The ambition is to make your club the very, very best. And I think if he's got that in him, then we'll build that team around him. And certainly you build around him and you make Nottingham Forest the top team. Because if you're a top player, that's your job.
“It isn't always about going to the next club. Fine, Forest have got to pay him, but they've got to pay him fairly. And I'm sure they will. I'd like to see him there for 10 years and see how far the club can go. That's the special part for the fans, for the city and for everybody.”
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Nottingham Forest building towards a bright future
Murillo has already taken in 113 appearances for Forest, becoming a proven Premier League performer while gracing FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals. A formidable partnership has been forged with commanding Serbian Nikola Milenkovic at the heart of the Reds’ defence.
Another new era is being welcomed in at the City Ground, as Oliver Glasner inherits managerial reins, and the hope is - with England star Anderson already offloaded to Manchester City - prized assets can be retained while building towards a bright future.
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