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Nottingham Forest 'expect' Elliot Anderson to join either Man City or United but will demand up to £120m transfer fee
Forest set massive asking price for star man
According to Sky Sportsjournalist Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for a high-profile exit as Anderson attracts serious interest from the top of the table. The City Ground hierarchy apparently believe the midfielder is destined to join either Manchester United or Manchester City if he moves on during the upcoming transfer window. However, the East Midlands club are not prepared to let their prize asset go cheaply and are said to be ready to hold out for a fee in the region of £100 million to £120m.
Anderson has been a revelation this term, establishing himself as a vital cog for the struggling Forest side. With 41 appearances across all competitions, providing two goals and three assists, his consistency has naturally caught the eye of the division's elite who are looking to bolster their midfield options.
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Man City move into pole position
While both Manchester clubs are in the hunt, City believe they have moved into pole position to secure the signature of the England international. Pep Guardiola’s side have identified the former Newcastle academy graduate as a priority addition to their engine room. Reports suggest that Anderson has already made it clear that the Etihad Stadium would be his preferred destination should he leave the City Ground.
The need for reinforcements at City has become even more pressing following the confirmation that legendary skipper Bernardo Silva will become a free agent when his contract expires in June. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has already paid tribute to the unique talent of the outgoing Portuguese star, admitting that replacing his influence will be a significant challenge for the scouting department.
United face blow in midfield rebuild
The news of City's advancing interest is a significant setback for Manchester United, who had identified the 23-year-old as their ideal midfield target to lead a new recruitment drive. Under the leadership of Michael Carrick, the Red Devils are desperate for fresh legs in the middle of the park, especially with veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign. United are keen to avoid the protracted transfer sagas that have plagued their recent windows and wanted to conclude business early. However, losing out to their local rivals for a primary target would represent a frustrating start to their summer plans.
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Race against the World Cup clock
Both clubs are aware that the timing of a deal is critical, as they fear his price tag could soar even higher if he performs well at the upcoming World Cup. Anderson is expected to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad in North America, and a strong showing on the global stage would only increase the competition for his signature and give Nottingham Forest even more leverage in negotiations. With the transfer window set to open on June 15, just days before England's opening fixture against Croatia, the race is on to get a deal over the line. Forest find themselves in a strong position with the player under contract until 2029, but the lure of Manchester may prove too strong to resist for one of the league's brightest rising stars.