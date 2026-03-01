Getty Images Sport
'It's not a penalty!' - Oliver Glasner suggests referee gave Man Utd 'Old Trafford bonus' with crucial spot-kick call vs Crystal Palace
Glasner questions pivotal penalty decision
The match's turning point arrived in the second half, sparking significant controversy and drawing the immense ire of the visiting manager. Oliver Glasner was left visibly frustrated by the sequence of events that led to Maxence Lacroix’s straight dismissal for a last-man foul on Matheus Cunha and the subsequent penalty that ultimately allowed the hosts a clear path back into a tightly contested affair.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Palace boss did not hold back in his frank assessment of the refereeing standards. "The red card changed the game completely," Glasner stated. "I think it's a very hard decision. The foul starts outside the box. Cunha is very smart to wait until he is inside the box and fall down."
Calls decision an 'Old Trafford bonus'
The Austrian tactician continued to dissect the contentious defensive moment, highlighting that even if a foul was entirely warranted, the exact location of the infringement made the penalty award fundamentally incorrect. He acknowledged that the defensive situation was undeniably complex for the officials in real time, but he remained adamant that his struggling team had been severely wronged by the final verdict.
Elaborating on the pressure faced by match officials, Glasner went further, suggesting that the uniquely intimidating atmosphere of the historic stadium played a subconscious role in the referee's thought process. "There are a few different situations to judge but it still feels like it's the wrong decision," he passionately explained. "It's not a penalty, maybe a red card for a foul outside the box. But the foul starts outside the box. It's maybe a little bit the Old Trafford bonus."
Fernandes and Sesko complete the comeback
The afternoon actually began with palpable frustration for the home support as the Eagles took an unexpected early lead via Lacroix, seriously threatening to spoil the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half when Cunha was brought down in the area, leading to Lacroix's sending off and paving the way for Fernandes to comfortably equalise from the penalty spot with a composed finish.
The Portuguese playmaker then quickly turned provider, delivering a truly superb assist for Benjamin Sesko to expertly head home the winner and secure a vital 2-1 comeback victory. This critical result successfully lifted United to third place in the Premier League table with an impressive 51 points, sitting exactly 10 points behind current leaders Arsenal and eight points off second-placed Manchester City, while Crystal Palace frustratingly remain in 14th position with 35 points.
Impressive unbeaten league run continues
This latest gritty triumph adds another highly positive chapter to Manchester United's remarkable domestic resurgence under Michael Carrick. The resilient Red Devils have shown tremendous character to secure crucial league victories against traditional heavyweights like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham, alongside tough, hard-fought wins over Fulham, Everton, and now Crystal Palace. Brilliantly navigating this incredibly challenging string of demanding winter fixtures without suffering a single league defeat has firmly established their top-four credentials and completely restored immense confidence among the passionate Old Trafford faithful.
