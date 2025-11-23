'It's not normal!' - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reignites Barcelona feud with fresh 'paid €8m to referees' jibe

Speaking at the latest Assembly of Representative Members, Perez used his speech to attack several major bodies, including UEFA, La Liga and, especially, Barcelona.

As reported by Marca, the Real Madrid president took the opportunity to reopen the controversy surrounding Barca’s referee scandal, where La Blaugrana were accused of paying approximately €8.4m (£7.3m/$9.7m) to referees in the Spanish top flight within a 17-year period, between 2001-2018.

The ‘Negreira case’, as it is often known, begun following accusations in 2023. Jose María Enríquez Negreira was formerly vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (TCA) of the Spanish FA (the RFEF). Negreira received these substantial payments from Barcelona, which the club claimed was in a consultancy capacity as Negreira offered refereeing reports and advice. Both the club and Negreira have denied accusations of bribery being involved, but a case into sporting integrity is still ongoing.

Perez has now relaunched the controversy amidst his claims that the situation is “not normal” and coincides with sporting success in a manner which the Los Blancos chief questioned in his speech.