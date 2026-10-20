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'Not a very nice question' - Fabregas furiously dismisses disrespectful rumours about replacing Carrick at Manchester United
A clash of Champions League ambitions
Fabregas was questioned during his pre-match news conference about potentially taking over from Carrick, who is currently enduring a difficult run of six games without a victory.
Manchester United travel to Italy to face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, having secured just two wins all season. However, Fabregas was quick to shut down the narrative, defending Carrick and praising the work he has done. The Como boss made it clear he would not be drawn into discussing a role that is currently occupied by someone he deeply respects.
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Hitting back at the media
When pressed on the possibility of managing Manchester United, Fabregas firmly defended Carrick. "I won't answer that question because I think that's not a very nice question," Fabregas stated on Tuesday. "I don't think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side." Fabregas and Carrick battled numerous times during their playing careers, and the Como manager evidently feels a strong sense of solidarity with his counterpart as Manchester United prepare for their demanding visit to the Sinigaglia.
Respecting the Old Trafford legacy
Despite their poor form, Fabregas remains cautious about underestimating Manchester United and their historical pedigree. "Manchester United is a historical club I know very, very well," said Fabregas. "We have so much respect for who they are, for what they do, because they have incredible players." Fabregas also highlighted his connection to the Manchester United coaching staff, noting his familiarity with Steve Holland from their time together at Chelsea. Como enter the fixture in excellent form, sitting fifth in the Serie A table following a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina at the weekend.
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What to expect on Wednesday?
While the managerial speculation will undoubtedly continue to swirl around Manchester United, Fabregas remains completely focused on Como and their upcoming Champions League test. A positive result on Wednesday would further cement his growing reputation as an elite coach, while Carrick desperately needs a victory to relieve the mounting pressure.
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