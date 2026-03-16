Not fit for the Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo? Bayern Munich goalkeeper apparently set for a surprise comeback

Alongside Urbig, Neuer was also able to complete much of Monday’s training session, though it is highly unlikely he will feature against Bergamo. The former national team goalkeeper suffered another muscle tear in his left calf at the start of February during the 4-1 win against Gladbach – just three weeks after making his comeback from the same injury in the exact same spot. Munich are therefore unlikely to take any risks and will continue to rest the 39-year-old.

Bayern are in an extremely comfortable position ahead of Wednesday evening’s Champions League match anyway. Following their 6-1 victory in the first leg, they already have one foot and a half in the quarter-finals. There, they would face either Real Madrid, who won a week ago, or Manchester City.