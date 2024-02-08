‘Not easy’ – Matt Turner’s response to struggles hailed as USMNT goalkeeper goes from Premier League villain to FA Cup penalty-saving hero at Nottingham Forest

Chris Burton
Matt Turner Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty
Matt TurnerUSAPremier LeagueNottingham Forest vs Bristol CityNottingham ForestFA Cup

Matt Turner has gone from Premier League villain to FA Cup hero at Nottingham Forest, with the USMNT star responding positively to recent struggles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American dropped in the Premier League
  • Helped to secure cup progress
  • Confidence rocked by costly errors

Editors' Picks