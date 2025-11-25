'You're not conning anybody!' - Gary Neville calls 'ambling' Man Utd player a 'waste of time' in furious outburst during home defeat to 10-man Everton

Analysing the game as a pundit on Sky Sports, Neville came down hard on Shaw as he said: "I'm not saying it's easy playing against ten men, you have to play with some urgency, you have to put as many players as possible forward, into forward areas. Shaw is starting to move forward a little bit, but he's ambling forward, let's be clear.

"You can't do that. You should be running forward every single time, I don't care. Yoro, I have more sympathy with because he's not as comfortable on the ball, but Shaw shouldn't be playing there. It's a waste of time, I don't care. Honestly, what he's doing there, you're not conning anybody."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!