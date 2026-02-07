Getty
'It's not the Champions League final' - Chelsea legend John Terry aims brutal dig at Arsenal players for 'celebrating far too much' after Carabao Cup semi-final triumph over the Blues
Arsenal heading for Carabao Cup final
There were jubilant scenes at the final whistle on Tuesday night as Arsenal dumped Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup and booked their place at Wembley. Arteta was a happy man after the game, telling reporters: "We're only one match away. It's the best vitamins that we can put in our bodies because we're playing every three days. But the fact that we worked so hard to achieve those moments and to have these moments together is just magical. You can see the joy, the smiles, the energy from everyone that works at the club. Winning helps in every sense. Confidence, energy, you call it. We're going to be there in a few weeks, we'll prepare well. In the meantime we know that we need to just put it aside because three days later we're going to have a massive game here in the Premier League [against Sunderland]."
'Not the Champions League final' - Terry aims dig
Arsenal's celebrations did not go down well with Terry. He said on TikTok: "I just want to talk on Arsenal's celebrations after, let's not forget, it’s the Carabao Cup, it’s not the Champions League final. They celebrated far too much for me, I think that showed the pressure that's on them at the moment. I've said it before, Arsenal are looking the best team by far in the Premier League so far and I think they've been the best squad in the Premier League so far. They have a lot of strength in depth and I think they've been the best. But also it certainly wasn't the Champions League final they've qualified to, it was the Carabao Cup final. Yes, it's the first competition you can win. I think it's really important. But that just showed me where the Arsenal team are at the moment. They can feel the nerves. And I know every Arsenal fan out there is feeling what I'm feeling, that there's still a chance. Man City haven't got going yet, Liverpool haven't got going yet and those two teams are facing each other the weekend."
Arsenal fans roast Terry
Terry's comments came after Arsenal fans roasted the former defender for sharing a video of himself watching the semi-final between the two sides on television. The Chelsea legend has regularly been mocked since arriving to lift the Champions League trophy in 2012 dressed in full Chelsea kit, despite having been suspended for the final and forced to watch from the sidelines.
The former Chelsea captain has since insisted he does not regret his actions one bit. He told FourFourTwo: "I’ve taken the full brunt of this! I absolutely don’t regret wearing it. And people need to know: we had a letter from UEFA about it. When Man United won it in 1999, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were suspended and wore suits to the game. UEFA didn’t like that. Their direct message to us was that every player, regardless of whether they were in the team that night, had to be in full kit. Branislav Ivanovic and Paulo Ferreira were also suspended and they did it, too. But I take the stick, as always. I was in full kit: boots, shinpads, captain’s armband – the lot. And I’d do it again."
What comes next?
Chelsea will now aim to bounce back from their midweek disappointment on Saturday in the Premier League when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves, while Arsenal continue their title challenge at home to Sunderland.
