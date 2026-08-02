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Moataz Elgammal

Not Bradley Barcola: Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola prepares shock new role for current squad member to succeed Mohamed Salah

Liverpool
M. Salah
Paris Saint-Germain
B. Barcola
J. Frimpong
Premier League
A. Iraola

Mohamed Salah's abrupt departure from Liverpool after nine glorious seasons has left a massive void on the right wing. Following his bitter contract termination amid disputes with former manager Arne Slot, new head coach Andoni Iraola is urgently seeking solutions. With transfer targets looking difficult to secure, the Spaniard could now deploy an existing player in a brand new advanced role.

  • Finding a replacement for Salah

    Salah departed Liverpool at the end of last season, abruptly terminating his contract following severe disagreements with previous manager Slot. The Egyptian winger spent nine highly successful seasons on Merseyside, winning every major honour available and cementing his legacy on the right flank.

    Replacing Salah is an incredibly difficult task for new boss Iraola, as the club have moved slowly in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are prioritising the addition of a wide attacker. The club have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as a major target, but the French champions value Barcola at around £145 million, making any potential deal extremely complicated for the Premier League side.

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    Tactical dilemma on the right wing

    While Barcola is unhappy with his playing time in Paris, securing his signature remains difficult. Even if Liverpool agree a massive fee, Barcola prefers playing on the left wing, a position already favoured by Cody Gakpo and rising star Rio Ngumoha.

    This leaves Iraola with a glaring hole on the right side of the attack. Sky Sports report that Liverpool are preparing to reinvent Jeremie Frimpong to solve this tactical issue.

    Frimpong endured a heavily disrupted debut campaign last year, struggling with injuries and failing to completely convince in a traditional defensive role. Consequently, Iraola intends to push Frimpong further up the pitch, reducing his defensive responsibilities and maximising his natural attacking instincts.

  • Reinventing Frimpong in attack

    Throughout his career, Frimpong has looked incredibly dangerous when driving forward and attacking the penalty area with raw pace. Liverpool firmly believe Frimpong possesses the required qualities to thrive in a more advanced position, potentially stepping into the massive void left by Salah.

    Deploying Frimpong as a dedicated winger plays perfectly to his greatest strengths, allowing the team to unleash his offensive potential while covering for his defensive shortcomings. Additionally, new signing Victor Munoz offers another viable alternative on the right flank.

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    What next for Liverpool?

    Liverpool will continue to evaluate the market as the transfer window enters its crucial final month. While supporters eagerly anticipate new arrivals, Iraola is fully prepared to reshape his current squad dynamically. Frimpong could become the primary beneficiary of this tactical flexibility, as the Dutchman aims to resurrect his Anfield career in a prominent attacking role when the season begins.

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