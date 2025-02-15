Burnley FC v Watford FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'I will not be silent' - Ex-Man Utd player Hannibal Mejbri accuses Preston forward Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him as Burnley midfielder's complaint causes lengthy delay in Championship clash

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has accused Preston forward Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during Saturday's Championship clash.

  • Mejbri claims he was racially abused
  • Spoke at length with the referee during the match
  • Osmajic has "strongly refuted" the claims
