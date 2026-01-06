'I'm not allowed to bet!' - Oliver Glasner breaks silence on Man Utd manager links with 'insider information' message

United have sacked Ruben Amorim and are now on the hunt for the Portuguese's successor. Reports suggest the club are minded to bring in an caretaker manager now, ahead of potentially appointing a permanent replacement in the summer. They have been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their former striker who was head coach between 2018 and 2021.

Reflecting on his time at the club, in 2025, the Norwegian said: "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.

"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."