Norway boss delivers Martin Odegaard injury update after Arsenal captain limps out of Sporting CP win

Solbakken has stepped in to clarify the situation surrounding Odegaard's fitness. The playmaker caused concern when he limped off the pitch after 70 minutes during Arsenal's 1-0 win in Lisbon. Despite looking off the pace for much of the game, the injury appeared to be the primary reason for his premature exit.

Speaking to the media in Norway to provide clarity on his captain's condition, Solbakken was quick to downplay the severity of the issue. The national team boss remained optimistic about a quick return for the 27-year-old, stating: "A small setback. I think he’ll be back on the pitch before long."