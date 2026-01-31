Getty Images
'Fix it for me!' - Noni Madueke makes plea to Premier League to 'take a look' at goal after Arsenal beat Leeds
Gunners move clear at top of table
Madueke delivered a standout performance for Arsenal in their 4-0 victory over Leeds, despite not even being named in the original starting XI. Madueke was thrust into the action just five minutes before kick-off after Bukayo Saka suffered a hip injury during the warm-up. The England international seized the opportunity immediately, becoming the primary catalyst for Arsenal's first-half dominance.
In the 27th minute, he provided a precise cross that Martin Zubimendi headed home to open the scoring. His influence continued shortly after when his dangerous, inswinging corner forced an error from Darlow. Under pressure from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Darlow inadvertently punched the ball off the woodwork and into his own net, which was officially recorded as a Darlow own goal. Madueke was named Man of the Match and his performance ensured the north Londoners restored a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
- AFP
Maduke makes plea to Premier League
Speaking to the BBC after the match, Madueke said: "How can that be an own goal? It was going on target, if the keeper’s not in the goal then it goes in, so, I don’t understand how that’s an own goal. So Premier League please take a look at that and fix it for me."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rice: 'Every game is a cup final'
Speaking to reporters after the match, Declan Rice said: "Off the back of the last three performances we knew how big today was. To win 4-0 is a massive win for us. We can control what we can control and we have to keep winning games and keep pushing. What will be will be. So far we are top in the Premier League and won eight out of eight in the Champions League.
"We can't complain about where we are. We are in a really strong position, we know as players we have a really good squad. Every game is a cup final. We have a long four months ahead but we are prepared. Let's keep going and give it a good go."
And Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: "To win 4-0 here is very difficult, let's see when the next time that happens. Big credit to the boys. The team showed a real dominance, resilience and character and obviously quality. I really liked the attitude of the team."
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea tests awaits Gunners
Up next for Arsenal it’s a massive showdown against London rivals Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final second leg, where Madueke is primed to haunt his former club in a fixture his side take a 3-2 lead into. The focus then shifts back to the Premier League as Sunderland visit the Emirates. With Martin Zubimendi finding his scoring touch and Viktor Gyokeres starting to fire up front, the Gunners will be happy to put the damaging 3-2 home defeat by Manchester United behind them.
Advertisement